Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Banks offered to lend Telefonica 9 billion euros ($9.91 billion) for the planned O2-Virgin merger, the Spanish newspaper Expansion reported. The amount offered by 32 lenders is twice as much as the 4.5 billion euros requested by the company.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP

IAG chief said ministers have ‘set back recovery’, Sky News reported.

ENAGAS

The company proposes a complementary and extraordinary dividend to be paid on July 9.

CODERE

The company reported its first quarter net loss widened to 97.1 million euros from 8.6 million euros a year ago. It said it expected to gradually return to its prior revenue run rate in mid 2021, while achieving about 75% of that by year-end.

PRISA

The company reported a first quarter net loss of 26.1 million euros from a loss of 40.6 million euros a year ago and withdrew its 2020 outlook due to COVID-19 impact.

MIQUEL Y COSTAS & MIQUEL

The company proposed complementary dividend of 3.8 million euros from 2019 results to be distributed on July 13.

ATRYS HEALTH

The company said that it was working on the development of a portable COVID-19 diagnostic device, which will allow the detection of the virus in less than 15 minutes.

HISPANOTELS INVERSIONES

The company said it would pay a gross dividend of 0.064 euros per share on June 10.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)