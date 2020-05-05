Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on May 5

May 5 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENDESA

Spanish utility reported a more than doubling of first-quarter net profit to 844 million euros ($920.38 million) compared with 363 million in the same period last year.

REPSOL

A consortium led by Spain’s Repsol including Germany’s Wintershall DEA and Thailand’s PTTEP have discovered two deepwater oil fields in the Gulf of Mexico, the companies said on Monday.

VOCENTO

The company would propose a share capital reduction of up to 749.8 million euros and 3% of its share capital via amortizing own shares.

BBVA

RBC cut its target price to 3.50 euros from 3.90 euros.

