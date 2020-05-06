Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SIEMENS GAMESA

Spain’s wind turbine maker said on Wednesday that project delays and supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak would continue to squeeze its profitability after squeezing its margin on second-quarter earnings. The company reported a second-quarter net loss of 165 million euros compared to a profit of 49 million euros in the same period one year ago.

NH HOTELS

NH Hotel Group said on Tuesday it has signed a syndicated loan for 225 million euros with maturity in 2023, which will enable the company to finance its operational needs in the current global economic scenario.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Spanish broadcaster said holders of 3.1 million shares have revoked withdrawal right exercised on the occasion of the merger of Mediaset Espana and Mediaset into Mediaset Investment N.V.

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES

Societe Generale has acquired 5.118% stake in IAG for a market price of around 250 million euros, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday.

