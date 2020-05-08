Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX

Europe’s largest mobile phone towers operator posted a 64% rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday, slightly beating forecasts, and kept its positive 2020 outlook despite the coronavirus pandemic.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial said on Thursday its first-quarter net loss widened to 111 million euros ($120.35 million), compared to a 98 million euro net loss in the same period in 2019.

ACCIONA

Acciona reported a 6.9% rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday from the same period a year ago. The company said it expects the coronavirus pandemic impact on its business to be temporary.

MELIA HOTELS

Spain’s Melia Hotels on Thursday reported a first-quarter net loss of 79.7 million euros after the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of most of its hotels, clouding its outlook for the second quarter.

GRIFOLS

The company said it reached an agreement with banks to double its credit facility maturing in 2025 to $1.0 billion.

BME

Spanish regulator CNMV said on Thursday SIX Group decided to extend acceptance period for its takeover bid for BME until June 5, inclusive.

MIQUEL Y COSTAS & MIQUEL

The company reported on Thursday a first-quarter core profit of 17.6 million euros, up from 17.3 million euros a year ago.

