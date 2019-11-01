Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 1

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: BANCO SANTANDER Santander said on Thursday its chairman has bought 3.61 million euros of bank shares as price falls

MERLIN PROPERTIES

Merlin Properties said on Thursday it has bought a 14.46% stake in Distrito Castellana Norte from San Jose for 169 million euros.

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE Grupo San Jose said on Thursday it has amortized loans worth 177 million euros and 100 million euros.

MEDIASET ESPANA Mediaset Espana said on Thursday Mediaset has completed share purchase plan over its shares

INMOBILIARIA DEL SUR Inmobiliaria Del Sur said on Thursday its 9 month net result is loss of 1.2 million euros from a profit of 5.1 million euros a year ago

PANGAEA ONCOLOGY Pangaea Oncology said on Thursday its six months net loss has widened to 1.3 million euros versus 1.0 million euros last year EXCEM CAPITAL PARTNERS Excem Capital Partners said on Thursday its six month net loss has narrowed to 132,841 euros versus a loss of 554,289 euros a year ago VOZTELECOM Voztelecom said on Thursday its six months net loss has narrowed to 150,077 euros from 556,949 euros a year ago RREF II AL BRECK Rref II Al Breck said on Thursday its six month net profit has narrowed to 481,730 euros from 4.3 million euros a year ago GESTAMP AUTOMOCION Gestamp Automocion said on Thursday its third quarter net profit fell to 28 million euros from 31 million euros last year Gestamp says on Thursday its net dividend fell in third quarter to 28 million euros from 31 million euros last year, lowers its revenue forecast MISTRAL PATRIMONIO Mistral Patrimonio said on Thursday its six months net result is profit of 23,260 euros from a loss of 119,480 euros last year URBAN VIEW DEVELOPMENT Urban View Development said on Thursday its six months net profit has fallen to 4.5 million euros from 12.7 million euros a year ago LIBERTAS 7 Libertas 7 said on Thursday its 9-month result is a profit of 1.5 million euros from a loss of 1.9 million euros a year ago ALBIRANA Albirana said on Thursday its six month net loss fell to 19.4 million euros versus 23.4 million euros a year ago ‍​

