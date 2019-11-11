Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 11

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Almirall reported a 58% increase in 9-month EBITDA and reiterated its forecasts for 2019. The company’s net profit reached 97.3 million euros ($107.2 million), up 4.4% from the same period a year ago.
Sabadell expects to earn 50 million from the sale of its custody business, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported.
Credit Suisse raised on Monday its recommendation for Telefonica to “outperform” from “neutral”.
Renewable energy company Solarpack reported 9-month net profit of 1.3 million euros on Monday, down from 2.3 million euros one year ago.
