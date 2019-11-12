Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 12

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

Abengoa published on Monday its 9-month figures with net result turning to profit at 2.18 billion euros vs a year earlier after reestructuring its debt pile.

MEDIASET ESPANA

Italy’s top commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI has raised its stake in German rival ProSiebensat.1 to 15.1% as it presses ahead with plans to create a pan-European TV platform to tackle slow growth and stiffer competition.

In a statement on Monday, Mediaset said its Spanish unit Mediaset Espana had bought a further 5.5% stake in ProSiebenSat.1, worth 170 million euro ($187 million) at Monday’s market prices.

NH HOTELS

NH Hotels confirmed its full year guidance after 9 month results.

GAM

GAM reported on Monday a 9-month net profit of 2.6 million euros year on year

LIBERBANK

Liberbank is considering to repurchase between 100 and 150 million own shares to reward its shareholders, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias says citing financial sources.

