Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PARQUES REUNIDOS

The company posted a 9-month net loss of 73.2 million euros versus a profit of 43.4 million euros one year ago.

MEDIASET, MEDIASET ESPANA

Italy’s broadcaster could increase its stake in ProSieben, a source told Reuters on Tuesday but the group’s chief financial officer ruled out a full takeover.

MEDIASET, MEDIASET ESPANA, ATRESMEDIA Spain’s watchdog could push forward with sanctions amounting to around 40 million euros to each company for allegedly falling afoul of competition laws, El Pais reported.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

The engineering and construction company announced Wednesday a 9-month net profit of 23.7 million euros versus 3.5 million euros one year ago.

The company also said on Tuesday it had won an engineering project in Indonesia and an emissions reduction project in Canada.

OHL

A report prepared for the Spanish construction group estimated that damages from a recent court ruling in London could max out at 13 million euros, according to Expansion.

SIEMENS GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa was selected as the preferred supplier for an offshore project in Taiwan with total power of 300 MW.

CAF

The company reported on Tuesday a 9-month net profit of 1 million euros versus 31 million euros a year ago.

PROSEGUR

Goldman Sachs raises rating to “buy” from “neutral” and target price to EUR 5.8 from EUR 4.6. [nFWN27T010

ALMIRALL

The company said Grupo Corporativo Landon sold 6.3% of Almirall for 15.25 euros per share for a total of 167.8 million euros.

VOCENTO

Vocento posted a 9-month net loss of 3.6 million euros versus a loss of 1.4 million euros one year ago.

SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE:

Solaria signed a long-term financing agreement with Sabadell for 4 PV power plants.

CELLNEX

Fitch Affirms Cellnex at ‘BBB-‘; stable outlook.

