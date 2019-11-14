Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 14

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NATURGY

Spain’s competition watchdog CNMC agreed to lower to 10% the cuts it will impose on natural gas distributors’ earnings in the 2021-2026 regulatory period, Spanish paper El Pais said on Thursday.

ARIMA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA

Arima Real Estate completes book-building process for subscription offer for 150 million euros

ALBA SA

Reported 9-month net profit at 129 million euros versus 135 million euros year ago.

CODERE

Reported Q3 net loss at 30.7 million euros versus loss of 19.1 million euros year ago.

Codere said on Wednesday that the H1 reported operating revenue is reduced by 9.2 million and 1.2 million euros in Mexico and Colombia, respectively.

MERLIN PROPERTIES SOCIMI

Merlin reported on Wednesday 9-month net profit down at 316.2 million euros versus 504.9 million euros year ago and EPRA NAV at 15.27 euros per share at end-September.

BBVA

Spain’s anti-corruption public prosecutor asked the High Court on Wednesday to put the former chairman of BBVA, Francisco Gonzalez, under investigation as part of a probe into an alleged spying case, two judicial sources said.

TELEFONICA

A top official at Telefonica said on Wednesday he would support consolidation in Spain’s fiercely competitive telecommunications market, where takeover speculation has been rife.

MEDIASET ESPANA, ATRESMEDIA

Spain’s antitrust watchdog CNMC fined Mediaset Espana TL5.MC and Atresmedia A3M.MC a total of 77.1 million euros ($84.96 million) for anti-competitive behaviour related to the marketing of television advertising, the regulator said on Wednesday.

AUDAX RENOVABLES

Audax Renovables reported 9-month net profit up at 18.5 million euros YoY

HOME MEAL REPLACEMENT

Home Meal Replacement has filed in court to open liquidation phase of the company

CASTELLANA PROPERTIES SOCIMI

Castellana Properties said on Wednesday it raises outlook for FY 2020 and sees net profit at 40.3 million euros

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on