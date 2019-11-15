Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX TELECOM

Cellnex raised on Thursday its guidance for 2019 core earnings as its net loss for the first nine months of the year narrowed to 12 million euros, from 26 million euros a year ago.

Spanish daily news paper Expansion also reported on Friday that Deutsche Telekom considers selling its towers and points to Cellnex as a possible partner.

METROVACESA

The real estate developer said on Thursday its 9-month net result turned to a profit of 0.1 million euros, compared to a loss of 9.3 million euros one year ago.

SOLARIA

The company said its 9-month net profit slid down to 14.0 million euros versus 18.5 million euros a year ago.

TALGO

Spain’s train maker said on Thursday its 9-month net profit rose 75% to 24.9 million euros vs the same period of 2018.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Espana plans a reorganization and to unify its commercial policy, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander enlarges its private banking business after snatching 26 sicavs from BNP for 170 million euros, Spanish online newspaper Vozpopuli said on Friday.

IBERDROLA

Spanish renewable energy giant Iberdrola said on Friday it plans to enter the Australian market, building a $343 million wind and solar farm.

ACS

ACS said on Thursday it refinanced 2.10 billion euros of financial debt. New financing maturing date is October 2024.

DURO FELGUERA

The company said its 9-month net result turned to loss of 3.6 million euros, from a profit of 148.6 million euros a year ago.

OHL

OHL posted a 9-month net loss of 10.4 million euros, shrinking from a loss of 1.34 billion euros one year ago.

NUEVA EXPRESION TEXTIL

The company said its EBITDA for the first nine months of the year turned positive to 4.3 million euros, versus a loss of 2.0 million euros a year ago.

LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre said on Thursday its 9-month net profit was down at 2.3 million euros year on year.

QUABIT

The company posted a 9-month loss of 5.7 million euros, compared to a profit of 1.1 million euros one year ago.

SNIACE

The company said its 9-month net loss widened to 11.3 million euros, from a loss of 2.7 million euros posted a year ago.

COEMAC

Coemac said on Thursday its 9-month net result turned to profit of 0.4 million euros, from a loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago.

