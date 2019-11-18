Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 18

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Vivendi could reduce its holding in Italian broadcaster Mediaset in a potential deal to end a long-running legal row between the two companies, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.
Clinica Baviera reported on Friday its 9-month net profit rose 7% YoY to 8.6 million euros
Liwe reported on Friday its 9-month its net profit fell at 0.9 mln euros YoY
Imaginarium reported on Friday a loss of 4.4 mln euros in 1H vs a profit of 20 mln euros a year earlier
