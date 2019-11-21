Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 21

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spain’s BBVA told the country’s high court on Wednesday that it bears no responsibility for alleged spying 15 years ago in an ongoing investigation.

The bank also decided to delay a real estate operation worth up to 1.3 billion euros, Spanish news site El Confidencial reported on Thursday.

SACYR

Sacyr has won a maintenance contract in Zamora for 15 million euros.

The company is also preparing to cut up to 15% of its debt, according to Spanish news site El Confidencial.

SIEMENS GAMESA

Siemens is aiming to sell around 75% of its power and gas unit, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias wrote on Thursday.

DIA

Spanish retailer said on Wednesday it completed a 605 million euro capital increase and that Letterone’s stake in the company will rise to 74.8% from the previous 69.8% it held prior to the capital increase.

INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL

Colonial will buy the headquarters of T-Systems in Barcelona, according to Spanish economic newspaper Expansion.

RYANAIR

A Spanish court on Wednesday ruled that the budget carrier policy of charging an extra fee for hand luggage was “abusive” and could no longer be levied in Spain.

