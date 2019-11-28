Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday it would split out part of its Latin America business and create new units for digital technology and infrastructure under a plan aimed at generating more than 2 billion euros a year in extra revenues by 2022.

SANTANDER

Santander cuts staff by 3,069 employees, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday.

Also, Banco Santander and BBVA are speculated to enter the BME bid via SIX, according to Spanish digital newspaper El Confidencial.

MERLIN PROPERTIES

The company said on Wednesday it approved issuance of 15-year unsecured bonds for 500 million euros.

FCC

FCC announced on Wednesday its unit FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente Holding would issue 1.1 billion euros in bonds, maturing in 2023 and 2026.

SIEMENS GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa will supply wind turbines for the Neart Na Goithe offshore wind power plant located off the Scottish coast with a total capacity of 448 MW.

BANKIA

Bankia and Credit Agricole finalize the development of SoYou, their consumer finance joint venture in Spain, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Thursday.

REPSOL

The company said on Wednesday it would run capital increase of 687.3 million euros. It will also pay flexible dividend of 0.45 euros gross per share.

MELIA HOTELS

Melia suffers the ravages of US embargo on Cuba, one of its main markets, Spanish newspaper Vozpopuli wrote on Thursday.

MAPFRE

Mapfre and Cepyme renew their collaboration agreement, said Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.

RED ELECTRICA

Citigroup upgrades its rating to “buy” from “neutral”, raises price target to EUR 22.2 from EUR 19.6.

