Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 5

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: ENDESA The electric utility company reported a 9-month net profit of 176 million euros compared to 1.20 billion euros year ago. Decrease in net income was due to recognition of a net impairment of 1.05 billion euros from coal-fired assets in Spain

TELEFONICA The Spanish telecoms group reported 9-month results that saw organic revenues growing 3.6% year on year. It reiterated its guidance and dividend announced for 2019

Telefonica Brasil, controlled by Spain’s Telefonica, said it saw stronger results in Q4 and is eyeing partnerships Siemens Gamesa German-Spanish wind energy company Siemens Gamesa posted a 12.1% rise in sales for the full year on Tuesday, boosting its profit margin within its targeted range, but lowered its forecast for 2020 amid industry-wide challenges

BANCO SANTANDER Santander Consumer Bank, a unit of Spain’s Santander, agreed on Monday to buy a consumer auto-loan portfolio worth 1.3 billion euros from Ford Motor Company in the Nordic countries

IBERPAPEL GESTION SA The paper group reported a decrease in 9-month net profit, from 17.1 million euros versus 17.6 million euros one year ago

IZERTIS The technology consultancy received a favourable report to list on Spain’s alternative market MAB

METROVACESA SA Goldman Sachs raises its rating for Metrovacesa to “neutral” from “sell”

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 778 51 10)