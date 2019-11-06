Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

Bernstein raises its rating for the owner of British Airways and Iberia to outperform from market perform and price target to 650p from 520p.

INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL

Spain’s real estate company Colonial reported on Tuesday a 9-month net profit of 393 million euros versus 281 million euros year ago.

INDRA SISTEMAS SA

Spain’s IT company Indra reported on Tuesday that 9-month net profit rose to 65 million euros versus 55 million euros year ago.

DIA

Spanish retailer DIA reported on Tuesday a 9-month net loss of 504.3 million euros versus loss 45.8 million euros year ago.

NATURHOUSE HEALTH

Naturhouse posted on Tuesday a 9-month net profit of 11.7 million euros versus 13.8 million euros year ago.

The company also said it would pay a gross dividend of 0.06 euros per share on December 16.

AEDAS HOMES

Spanish property developer Aedas posted a 9-month net loss of 13.4 million euros versus profit 4.2 million euros year ago and reiterated long-term forecasts.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)