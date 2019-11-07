Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS

Amadeus reported a 9-month adjusted net profit of 992.5 million euros, up 11.9% versus one year ago.

ENAGAS

Spanish competition watchdog CNMC on Wednesday approved halving its planned cuts to regulated remuneration of gas transport networks following complaints from companies in the sector.

LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI

Rovi reported on Thursday a nine-month net profit of 30.7 million euros versus 15.7 million euros a year ago.

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS

Euronext is studying a possible takeover bid of BME, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias said.

ACS

ACS could end up injecting as much as 250 million euros to the Castor concessionaire to avoid its bankruptcy, digital Spanish newspaper Vozpopuli reported.

MASMOVIL

Masmovil will offer a premium to lower the cost of its 1.45 billion euro loan, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion said.

AENA

Aena will launch a tender for the management of 12 control towers for 10 years, reported Expansion.

IBERDROLA

HSBC cuts its recommendation to “hold” from “buy”.

ENCE

Moody’s changes Ence’s outlook to “negative” from “stable”.

