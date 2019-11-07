Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Amadeus reported a 9-month adjusted net profit of 992.5 million euros, up 11.9% versus one year ago.
Spanish competition watchdog CNMC on Wednesday approved halving its planned cuts to regulated remuneration of gas transport networks following complaints from companies in the sector.
Rovi reported on Thursday a nine-month net profit of 30.7 million euros versus 15.7 million euros a year ago.
Euronext is studying a possible takeover bid of BME, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias said.
ACS could end up injecting as much as 250 million euros to the Castor concessionaire to avoid its bankruptcy, digital Spanish newspaper Vozpopuli reported.
Masmovil will offer a premium to lower the cost of its 1.45 billion euro loan, Spanish economic newspaper Expansion said.
Aena will launch a tender for the management of 12 control towers for 10 years, reported Expansion.
HSBC cuts its recommendation to “hold” from “buy”.
Moody’s changes Ence’s outlook to “negative” from “stable”.
For today’s European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom; Gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com +48 58 778 51 10)