Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO SANTANDER

Italy’s Telecom Italia and Spanish lender Banco Santander have agreed a deal to run a joint venture on the phone group’s consumer credit business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Spanish newspaper El Economista also reported that Santander seeks to save 500 million euros in the United Kingdom, with adjustments and synergies in technology.

BME

Euronext’s Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah said rumours the pan-European exchange was in talks with Spanish peer BME or with any other European exchange were “baseless”.

REPSOL

Repsol acquired Equinor’s stake in Eagle Ford for $325 million.

TELEFONICA

Co-chairman of KKR and CEO and chairman of Telefonica have met in Telefonica’s headquarters, Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial says, citing financial sources familiar with the negotiations.

IAG

British Airways and Iberia owner IAG scaled back its forecast for capacity growth for the next three years on Friday, hitting its outlook for earnings per share as the prospects for the global economy remained weak.

BBVA

BBVA placed 1 billion euros in senior bonds at 0.375%, said Spanish economic newspaper Expansion.

ELECNOR

Elecnor strengthened its alliance with APG and plans to invest 400 million in join projects.

ACS

ACS reported on Thursday its 9-month results with net profit up 11% year on year.

ACCIONA

Acciona reported a 9-month net profit of 213 million euros, down 3.9% from a year ago.

MELIA HOTELS

Melia Hotels reported on Thursday its 9-month results with net profit down 23.7% year on year.

AIRTIFICIAL

Airtificial said its 9-month net loss widened to 32.0 million euros, versus a loss of 1.0 million euros one year ago.

URBAS GRUPO FINANCIERO

Urbas said its 9-month net result turned to profit of 1.0 million euros year on year.

