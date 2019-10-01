Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 1

MADRID, 1 oct (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: MASMOVIL MASM.MC Telecommunications services provider said it will increase its guidance after reaching a deal with Orange which will allow Masmovil to cover all of its future 5G needs.

BBVA BBVA.MC

Italy’s insurer Generali pulled out from a race to sign a global partnership in the bancassurance business with Spanish lender BBVA BBVA.MC, Italian daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said.

TELEFONICA TEF.MC

The Spanish telecom group is in talks to join the Orange-Vodafone pact, Spanish newspaper Expansion said.

TUBOS REUNIDOS SA TUR.MC

Spanish steel producer said its loss in the first half of the year widened to 22.2 million euros compared to a loss of 11.9 million euros year ago.

DURO FELGUERA SA MDF.MC

Electric construction company reported a drop in half year net sales to 178.4 million euros versus 222.2 million euros year ago.

CLEOP CLEO.MC

Construction and public works company reported its first half year results with net profit increasing to 3.5 million euros from 0.06 million euros a year ago.

SNIACE SNCE.MC

Company said its half year net loss narrowed to 5.9 million euros compared to a loss of 8.3 million euros year ago.

MIQUEL Y COSTAS & MIQUEL MCM.MC

Miquel Y Costas will pay dividend of 0.11 euro gross per share on Oct. 16.

ALBA ALB.MC

Company’s net profit in the first six months of the year decreased to 66.8 million euros versus 68.2 million euros year ago.

NUEVA EXPRESION TEXTIL NXTE.MC

Fabrics producer reported a half year net loss narrowing to 3.0 million euros compared to net loss of 4.8 million euros a year ago.

Ecolumber ECWI.SCT

Company’s net loss in the first half of the year increased to 1.1 million euros versus a loss of 332,000 euros year ago.

SERVICE POINT SOLUTIONS SPSL.MC

Reported net loss in the first half of the year of 351,000 euros versus a loss of 355,000 euros year ago.

URBAS GRUPO FINANCIERO SA UBS.MC

Reported half year net profit of 0.8 million euros versus a loss of 6.7 million euros year ago.

