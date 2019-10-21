Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 21

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: BANCO SANTANDER Santander and PSA sold a credit portfolio of 100 million euros to Swedish fund Intrum, El Confidencial said on Monday.

LIBERBANK Spanish bank Liberbank calls unions to negotiate layoffs on October 23, Spanish online newspaper El Confidential wrote on Sunday.

MELIA HOTELS Melia will launch a share buy back program for up to 3.70% of share capital worth 60 million euros

SIEMENS GAMESA Siemens Gamesa to buy Senvion Deutschland and Ria Blades for 200 million euros

ALMIRALL Almirall to receive $100 million milestone from agreement with Astrazeneca

