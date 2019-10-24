Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 24

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

Spanish builder OHL has sold to Mexican investors its 50% stake in Jardines de Ciudad Mayakoba project, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday without giving financial details.

LIBERBANK

Liberbank wants to cut highest salaries of its headcount by between 5% and 8.75%, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Thursday.

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar reported 9-month results on Wednesday with net loss widening to 27 million euros versus a loss of 1.1 million euros year ago.

RENTA CORPORACION

Renta Corporacion reported on Wednesday its 9-month results with net profit down 31% at 8.1 million euros year-on-year.

