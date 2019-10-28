Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 28

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain’s state-owned lender on Monday posted a 23% fall in the third quarter net profit from a year earlier due higher loan loss provisions.

UNICAJA BANCO

Unicaja Banco reported on Monday nine-month net profit of 159 million euros and nine-month net interest income of 437 million euros.

SABADELL

HSBC cut the recommendation of shares to “hold” from “buy”, raised target price to EUR 1.12 from EUR 1.09.

ALMIRALL

Almirall announced on Monday an update to its pipeline. The company said it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application for two drugs to treat hair loss and fungal infections of the nails. Almirall also expects to get first national phase approval in 2020 or early 2021 in Europe.

MASMOVIL

MasMovil renegotiates debt with BNP, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, Spanish newspaper Expansion said.

ORYZON

The company reported on Friday a nine-month net loss of 2.7 million euros versus loss of 0.4 million euros, a year ago.

