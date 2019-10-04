Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

The Spanish airport operator said on Thursday it will apply an extraordinary incentive to mitigate effects of the reduction of activity of Thomas Cook Group in Canary Islands and Balearic Islands.

MEDIASET ESPAÑA ATRESMEDIA

Spain’s High Court rejects precautionary measures solicited by Mediaset Espana and Atresmedia and will not suspend a 43 million euro fine Spain’s competition watchdog CNMC is finalising for each of the Spanish broadcasters, financial newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday.

LIBERBANK

Oceanwood will close the fund from which it controls 3% of Liberbank due to meltdown in European financial stocks, Spanish website El Confidencial reported on Friday.

