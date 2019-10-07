Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 7

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA TEF.MC

Telecommunication group Telefonica plans a deal with Telecom Italia and America Movil to buy the Brazilian OI, Spanish newspaper Expansion said. The deal would provide synergies in frequencies, towers and stores.

ACS ACS.MC

ACS puts up for sale its traffic signs business, Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial said. The divestiture is worth between 150 million and 200 million euros and would allow ACS to cut 6,000 positions, according to El Confidencial.

AB-BIOTICS ABBO.MC

Shareholders of the Spanish biotech company resolved on Friday to delist shares of the company from trading on Spain’s alternative market MAB.

CLERHP ESTRUCTURAS SA CLRE.MC

Clerhp Estructuras said on Friday it will extend acquisition deadline of Euroencofra Alquiler until January 2020.

