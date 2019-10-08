Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Mexican telecommunications firm America Movil is not in talks with Telefonica SA and Telecom Italia SpA to buy assets of Brazil’s Oi SA, a company spokesman said on Monday.

CODERE

Codere said on Monday it had detected inconsistencies in the financial reporting of some of its Latam units, which would cut the company’s 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance by about 20 million euros.

TALGO

The company said on Monday it reached an agreement with Kazakh Railways to adapt the supply and maintenance service contracts, increasing its order book by about 177 million euros.

Separately, the company said the Railway Infrastructure Manager of Spain (Adif) awarded Talgo a contract to supply one train as well as components and maintenance services for 39 million euros.

FCC

The consortium of the Spanish construction company FCC renounced its project to expand Jorge Chavez Airport in Lima (Peru), with a budget of 1.30 billion euros, Spanish newspaper Expansion said.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Madrid newsroom +34 91 585 2167 madrid.newsroom@reuters.com)