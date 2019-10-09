Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Spanish oil company Repsol said on Tuesday its oil output rose 2.6% quarter on quarter in Q3 to 712,000 barrels per day while refining margin rose to $5.5 per barrel versus $3.5 in Q2.

BANCO SANTANDER

Santander Brasil predicts loan book growth above 10% through 2022 and expects to maintain its current profitability ratio at 21%, Chief Executive Officer Sergio Rial said on Tuesday.

GESTAMP

Barclays starts coverage with “underweight” rating and price target of 3.50 euros.

EUSKALTEL

Euskaltel analyses the sale of its cable network to finance its growth plans, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Wednesday.

BANKIA

Bankia will charge its private banking clients for deposits, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday.

