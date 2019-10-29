Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct.29

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS Grifols said on Monday it will refinance its debt for 5.3 billion euros.

INDRA SISTEMAS Indra is close to reaching a toll deal worth 70 million euros in United States, according to Spanish newspaper Expansion.

SIEMENS GAMESA German-Spanish wind energy company Siemens Gamesa said it has received a firm order for supply of wind turbines in Taiwan for a total capacity of 376 MW.

LIBERBANK Liberbank reported a flat third quarter net profit of 24 million euros and a third quarter net interest income of 116 million euros. ENDESA Unions have called for five days of strikes in November in Endesa offices, according to Spanish newspaper Heraldo de Aragon.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Gdansk Newsroom) (( gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 58 778 51 10;)