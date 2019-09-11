Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Sept. 11

BENGALURU, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

A unit of Spain’s Ferrovial is appealing a Canadian court decision over SNC Lavalin Group Inc’s former 10.01% stake in a toll highway, a source and the Montreal-based company told Reuters on Tuesday.

Montreal-based SNC completed the sale of the stake in August to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for C$3.25 billion ($2.47 billion), in a deal that cannot be reversed on appeal, the construction and engineering firm said.

INDITEX

Zara owner Inditex publishes second quarter results on Wednesday before the market opens.

REPSOL

HSBC cuts target price to 15.1 euros from 16.8 euros.

