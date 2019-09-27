Spanish stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27

MADRID, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Deoleo SA

Multinational olive oil processing company said on Thursday it has reached an agreement for the restructuring of syndicated financial debt of the group with its main creditor financial institutions. The commitment reached affects debt derived from two syndicated financing contracts amounting to 545 million euros ($594.70 million) and 55 million euros, both dated June 13, 2014.

Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA

Real estate sector company announced first-half net sales of 4.5 million euros versus 0.8 million euros last year. First-half net loss was 28,000 euros versus loss of 14.3 million euros a year ago.

Santander

Santander, Royal Bank of Canada and Mizuho said to win coveted roles on Aramco IPO, according to a report from Bloomberg

Elaia Investment Spain Socimi SA

The real estate investment group said first-half revenue was 4.7 million euros versus 3.6 million euros last year. First-half net profit was 0.82 million euros versus 0.77 million euros one year ago.

Veracruz Properties SOCIMI SA

The investment group will run share capital increase for total amount of 5.4 million euros.

IBERDROLA

Barclays initiates with “equal-weight” rating and price target of 8.8 euros

ENEL

Barclays initiates with “equal-weight” rating and price target of 6.2 euros

ENDESA

Barclays initiates with “underweight” rating and price target of 20.1 euros

EDPR

Barclays initiates with “equal-weight” rating and price target of 10 euros

ACCIONA

Barclays initiates with “overweight” rating and price target of 114 euros

