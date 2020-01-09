UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Jan. 9

(Adds company news items)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANCO SANTANDER

Britain’s markets watchdog proposed on Thursday a single interest rate for cash savings products, a move it says would bump up interest payments to consumers by 260 million pounds a year.

ALMIRALL

Spanish skin-health focused pharmaceutical company said it had signed two collaboration deals with 23ANDME and with Wuxi Biologics for antibodies targeting dermatology diseases.

NEINOR HOMES

Spanish real estate developer Neinor said on Thursday it had surpassed the 70 million euro EBITDA target for FY 2019.

MERLIN PROPERTIES

The company said on Thursday it would list on Euronext Lisbon on January 15.

SACYR

Spanish builder Sacyr announced on Wednesday details for a scrip dividend to be paid on January 30. Shareholders can either choose between a gross cash amount of 0.056 euros per right or get a new share for each 46 old shares.

