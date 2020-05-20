UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

(Adds items on Ezentis and OHL)

May 20(Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.

OBRASCON HUARTE LAIN

The company reported on Wednesday that it has agreed with Caabsa Infraestructuras to terminate exclusivity period to study possible merger between OHL and Caabsa’s construction business.

ABENGOA

The Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm reported on Tuesday a 2019 net loss of 520 million euros ($568.93 million) from a loss of 1.50 billion euros a year before. The company said they have requested new financing for 250 million euros to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and obtained new revolving bonding lines for 300 million euros.

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION

The company announced on Tuesday that its interim dividend paid in January will become the final dividend for 2019, as the remaining profits will go into “unrestricted reserves”.

AIRTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE STRUCTURES

The Spain-based engineering and consulting company proposed a share capital reduction of 45.2 million euros and two capital increases of 15.1 million euros and 4.3 million euros.

BANCO SANTANDER

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, an arm of Spanish bank Banco Santander, said on Tuesday it had agreed to a $550 million U.S. settlement over subprime auto loans.

EZENTIS

Spain’s Ezentis reported on Wednesday a net loss of 1 million euros during the first quarter compared to a profit of 200,000 euros a year ago.

