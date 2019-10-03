UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Oct. 3

(Adds new items)

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.

AIRBUS

The United States will impose 10% tariffs on aircraft and 25% on other industrial and agricultural products from the European Union as part of a World Trade Organization penalty award in a long-running aircraft subsidy case.

DEOLEO

The Spanish olive oil producer will be in the spotlight after the US announced will impose tariffs on industrial and agricultural products from the European Union as part of a World Trade Organization penalty award in a long-running aircraft subsidy case.

BBVA

BBVA said on Wednesday the board had resolved to pay a cash interim dividend of 0.10 euro gross per share (0.081 euro net per share) on October 15.

TELEFONICA

The Spanish telecom group Telefonica will extend its redundancy plan to its seven units, with the same conditions as those agreed with Telefonica Espana, Spanish newspaper Expansion said.

ORYZON

Spanish biopharmaceutical company Oryzon presented on Thursday new positive efficacy data from Phase IIa trial of Vafidemstat in the treatment of aggression.

OHL

A London court rejected an appeal lodged by the Spanish construction group and Orascom over the termination of a contract with the Qatar Foundation, raising the possibility that Qatar could claim hundreds of millions of euros in damages, Expansion reported.

