December 14, 2018 / 2:03 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Spain's prosecutor accuses singer Shakira of tax fraud

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Spain’s public prosecutor has filed an accusation of tax fraud against Colombian singer Shakira, the prosecutor’s spokesman said.

The prosecutor alleges she avoided more than 14.5 million euros ($16.34 million) in payments over a three-year period in which she lived in the north-eastern region of Catalonia, Europa Press reported.

It is the latest case of a high-profile figure being accused of avoiding paying tax in Spain, following investigations into footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. ($1 = 0.8873 euros) (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Paul Day)

