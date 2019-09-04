Spain's Telefonica advances monthly board meeting because of market conditions

MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s Telefonica has brought forward to September 10 its monthly board meeting, normally held at the end of the month, because of concerns over market conditions, a Telefonica spokesman told Reuters.

“Telefonica’s chairman has decided to advance the board’s meeting. The economic situation and the market’s situation have influenced in moving forward the call,” the spokesman said.

Shares in Telefonica have fallen by around 15 percent in the last six months. (Reporting by Belen Carreno, Jesus Aguado, writing by Joan Faus Editing by Ingrid Melander)