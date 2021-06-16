Spain needs to bet on long-haul travel, Asia to develop tourism, govt official says

MADRID, June 16 (Reuters) - Spain needs to establish more links with long-haul travel destinations to develop its ailing tourism sector, senior tourism ministry official Fernando Valdes said on Wednesday, adding that China would be a “game changer” for the industry.

“It will add millions of tourists to the flow of international travellers,” he told an airline industry event. Madrid’s Barajas airport could feasibly become a truly international hub connecting Asian as well as Latin American markets, he said. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Nathan Allen)