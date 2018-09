MADRID, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tourist numbers to Spain fell 4.9 percent in July, in a sign growth in visitors is starting to stagnate after five years of record numbers due to the resurgence of rivals like Turkey and North Africa.

The number of tourists visiting Spain in the first seven months of 2018 rose by 0.3 percent to 47 million, the lowest growth rate in eight years and compared to double-digit growth in 2016 and 2017. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)