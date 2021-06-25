Software entrepreneur's John McAfee widow blames U.S. for death

Slideshow ( 5 images )

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (Reuters) -The widow of software mogul John McAfee blamed U.S. authorities on Friday for his death in a Spanish prison where he was awaiting extradition to the United States and said he was not suicidal.

Janice McAfee said she wanted a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the death of her husband, which happened in his prison cell in Barcelona on Wednesday in what the authorities said was an apparent suicide.

“His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening’, those words are not words of someone who is suicidal,” she told reporters outside the Barcelona-area Brians 2 jail where her husband had been held since October.

“I blame the U.S. authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him, my husband is now dead,” she said, adding that he planned to appeal against Spain’s high court ruling that authorised his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges.

“I don’t believe he did this, I will get answers,” she said.

The court ruling was published on Wednesday a few hours before the news of his death.

McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, said the family was awaiting the results of an official autopsy, but he would request a second, independent autopsy as instructed by the McAfee family, who he said could take legal action once the investigation into the death was concluded.