SPAR warns on HY results due to losses at Polish business

May 15 (Reuters) - South African retailer and wholesaler SPAR Group said on Friday half-year results will be at least 20% lower from a year ago, due to losses at its Polish business, which was under restructuring.

The grocery chain, which also sells building materials and medicines in southern Africa, said headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, was expected to be 17% to 27% lower between 434.6 cents and 382.2 cents per share for the six months to March 31.