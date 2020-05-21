Losses at Polish business hit South Africa's Spar half-year earnings

JOHANNESBURG, May 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s SPAR Group reported on Thursday a drop of 13.4% in half-year earnings, hit by losses at its restructuring Polish business, and flagged a conservative dividend because of uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis.

The grocery chain, which also sells building materials and medicines, said normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to 452.7 cents for the six months to March 31 from 522.5 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the most widely used profit measure in South Africa.

Spar declared an interim dividend of 200 cents per share, 29.6% lower than the previous year. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)