JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South African retailer and wholesaler SPAR Group said on Wednesday its profits grew by 16.9% in the year ended Sept. 30.

The company said its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, stood at 1,129.1 cents for the period, up from 965.7 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)