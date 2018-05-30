FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2018 / 5:26 AM / in a few seconds

South Africa's Spar Group H1 earnings up on European operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - South African retailer and wholesaler Spar Group Ltd reported on Wednesday a 13.8 percent increase in half-year earnings, boosted by contributions from its European operations.

Spar, a grocery chain which also sells building materials and medicine in Southern Africa, said headline earnings per share rose to 541.2 cents for the six months ended March from 475.5 cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.