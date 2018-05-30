South Africa's Spar Group H1 earnings up on European operations

JOHANNESBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - South African retailer and wholesaler Spar Group Ltd reported on Wednesday a 13.8 percent increase in half-year earnings, boosted by contributions from its European operations.

Spar, a grocery chain which also sells building materials and medicine in Southern Africa, said headline earnings per share rose to 541.2 cents for the six months ended March from 475.5 cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)