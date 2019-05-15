South Africa's Spar in final stages of talks to buy controlling stake in Polish retail chain

JOHANNESBURG, May 15 (Reuters) - SPAR Group Ltd is in final stages of talks to buy a controlling stake in Polish retail chain Piotr i Pawel group, the South African retailer said on Wednesday, as it seeks to boost its European operations.

“The SPAR group has been awarded the SPAR Licence to operate the brand in Poland,” it said in its interim result statement.

SPAR, a grocery chain which also sells building materials and medicines in southern Africa, also has operations in Ireland and Switzerland.