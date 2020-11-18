UPDATE 1-South Africa's SPAR reports 8.8% rise in FY earnings

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Africa’s SPAR Group reported on Wednesday an increase of 8.8% in full-year earnings, supported by strong demand for groceries during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The grocery chain and wholesaler, which also sells building materials and medicine, said normalised diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 1,262.6 cents in the year to Sept. 30 from 1,160.6 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the most widely used profit measure in South Africa.

SPAR declared an annual dividend of 865 cents per share, up 8.1% from the previous year.

Group turnover rose 13.5% to 124.3 billion rand ($8.08 billion), while profitability increased 15.6%, driven up by a change in the sales mix, as more home consumption boosted higher-margin grocery and fresh categories.

In South Africa, the firm’s core food business benefited from strong demand for groceries, despite curbs on liquor sales that cost almost a third of total trading days.

In Ireland, its EUROSPAR outlets offering a convenience range of groceries benefited from locations in neighbourhood stores at a time when shoppers favoured convenience stores over big supermarkets.

A recently acquired retail business in Poland proved vulnerable to the lockdown curbs, disrupting growth plans for the Polish market, but still swelled group turnover by 2.1 billion rand. ($1=15.3821 rand)