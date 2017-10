Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norway’s SpareBank 1 Nordvest said on Tuesday:

* Plans to raise NOK 110 million-120 million ($13.82 million-15.08 million) through initial public offering and listing on the Oslo stock exchange

* Purpose of transaction is to boost the bank’s equity and enable further growth Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 7.9583 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)