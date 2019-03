(Adds corrects figure in headline)

COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - Danish mortgage lender Nykredit has agreed to buy 75 percent of Danish investment firm Sparinvest for 2.245 billion Danish crowns ($342 million), the two companies said on Friday.

Once the deal is approved, Sparinvest will become a subsidiary of the Nykredit Group, they said. The firm is now owned by 49 banks and seven insurance and pension companies.