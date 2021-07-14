Australia's Spark Infrastructure gets $3.7 billion buyout offer

July 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s Spark Infrastructure Group said on Thursday it has received a buyout proposal from private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, valuing the electricity infrastructure investor at A$4.91 billion ($3.67 billion).

Spark shareholders will get A$2.80 for each share they own, a nearly 13% premium to the stock’s last traded price of A$2.48 on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.3367 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)