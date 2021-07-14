Trading in Australia's Spark Infrastructure paused amid buyout report

July 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia’s Spark Infrastructure Group on Wednesday hit a two-year high before trading was halted, amid media report that the electricity infrastructure investor was a takeover target.

Spark, which has a market capitalisation of A$4.05 billion ($3.02 billion) according to Refinitiv Eikon data, has been approached by a party interested in potentially tabling an offer, a report in the Australian newspaper said. (bit.ly/3kfj2mM)

Shares of the firm rose as much as 8.7% to A$2.50 before trading was paused. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)