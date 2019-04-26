Roche again extends $4.3 bln offer for Spark amid FTC review

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - Roche on Friday announced another extension of the Swiss drugmaker’s $4.3 billion offer for gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics , this time until June 3, saying a review by U.S. authorities is taking longer than originally expected.

The Swiss drugmaker added all terms and conditions shall remain unchanged during the extended period. Roche earlier this month had extended its offer until May 2 but said the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) needed more time to complete its review. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Tassilo Hummel)