ZURICH, April 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding has extended until May 2 its $4.3 billion offer for U.S. gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics, the Swiss drugmaker said after getting 29.4 percent of Spark’s shares in a tender originally due to end on Wednesday.

“All terms and conditions of the offer shall remain unchanged during the extended period,” Roche said in a statement on the $114.50 per share offer it announced in February.