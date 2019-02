ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Roche on Monday said it will buy Spark Therapeutics in a transaction valued at $4.3 billion as the Swiss drugmaker builds its hemophilia portfolio and seeks to keep pace in gene therapy with rivals like Novartis.

Roche will acquire U.S.-based Spark for $114.50 per share, a premium of about 122 percent to Spark’s closing price on Feb. 22, the Swiss company said in a statement.