Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
December 16, 2019 / 7:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Roche wins UK clearance for $4.3 bln Spark takeover as U.S. review continues

ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche won clearance from Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority for its $4.3 billion takeover of gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics, the London Stock Exchange said on Monday, as a U.S. review continues.

“The CMA found that Spark is not the only supplier developing a gene therapy treatment and that its products are not currently considered to hold any particular clinical or commercial advantages over those being developed by other suppliers,” the exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Edmund Blair)

